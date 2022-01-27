CONFIRMED | Teboho Mokoena joins Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport

Bafana Bafana midfield star Teboho Mokoena has signed for Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United.

This follows weeks of speculation and a revelation by Mokoena's agent on Friday that he had agreed terms to join Sundowns, with just an agreement left to be reached between the Brazilians and SuperSport on a transfer fee.

“SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena with immediate effect for an undisclosed fee,” SuperSport said on Thursday afternoon.

“Mokoena joined the club's academy in the 2014-15 season from Virginia (Harmony) Sports Academy and made an immediate impact in helping Matsatsantsa win the [under-19] Metropolitan Cup back-to-back and was promoted to the first team within the same season of making his DStv Diski Challenge [reserve team] debut against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“He made his professional debut against Highlands Park and has since played just under 200 games for Matsatsantsa.

“The 24 -year-old played a crucial role in helping Matsatsantsa lift the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophy twice and contributed immensely in SuperSport United’s historic Caf Confederation Cup journey, finishing as runners-up after losing narrowly to DRC's TP Mazembe in 2017.

“Mokoena has also scooped many personal accolades including the 2020-21 goal of the season, three goals of the month and many more club awards.

“The Bafana Bafana international has represented SA in all youth levels (U17, U20, U23) and featured for the U23 side in 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August, playing all three games and scoring one goal.

“The Bethlehem-born player has been a regular starter for the senior side and played in all six [of Bafana's] World Cup 2022 qualifier matches, scoring two crucial goals, and has just under 20 Bafana caps.