No more relegation scares for Chippa, says Mthethwa
Hard work, unity and taking each game as it comes are the key elements that will help Chippa United avoid relegation this season, defender Sandile Mthethwa said.
The Gqeberha team found themselves in rough waters last season when they finished 15th on the log, which meant they had to fight against two GladAfrica Championship teams to save their PSL status in the relegation playoffs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.