No more relegation scares for Chippa, says Mthethwa

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Hard work, unity and taking each game as it comes are the key elements that will help Chippa United avoid relegation this season, defender Sandile Mthethwa said.



The Gqeberha team found themselves in rough waters last season when they finished 15th on the log, which meant they had to fight against two GladAfrica Championship teams to save their PSL status in the relegation playoffs...