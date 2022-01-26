Chiefs respond to claim they did not ‘take the conversation further’ to sign Mokoena

Kaizer Chiefs have said if their discussions were unsuccessful to lure Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United to Naturena, that does not mean they did not “take the conversation further”, as the player's agent Glyn Binkin has asserted.

Mokoena has agreed terms to sign for Mamelodi Sundowns, as reported by TimesLIVE on Friday, with SuperSport and Downs to agree a transfer fee.

Reports claimed the Bafana Bafana midfield star, who turned 25 on Monday, would sign a four-and-a-half-year deal at Chloorkop.

Binkin told Thomas Mlambo's The Ultimate Sports Show on Metro FM on Tuesday evening that other SA clubs, including Chiefs, had shown an interest in signing Mokoena in the January transfer window.

“There was interest, from Kaizer Chiefs in particular, but I think they didn't engage further with SuperSport.

"I think there was an initial discussion and that discussion wasn't taken any further,” Binkin said.

“I think from a player's perspective he would have been able to agree terms on that side too.

"But there are two parts of the equation and Sundowns were able to manage expectations on both sides of the table [with player and selling club], so that made things a lot easier.”