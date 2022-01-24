Liverpool still out of title race says Klopp, as Palace left fuming

Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions that Liverpool are back in contention for the English Premier League title after they escaped with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday following a chaotic second half and a penalty decision that left Palace fuming.

With Manchester City held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Saturday, Klopp's side closed the gap at the top of the table to nine points, but the German coach saw little reason to celebrate.

"No," he told the BBC when asked if his side were back in the title race. "The distance is too far to talk about it but we don't have to. We just need to win football matches. Each Premier League game is difficult like we saw today."

After dominating the opening 35 minutes and opening up a 2-0 lead, his side had to hang on grimly until a late Fabinho penalty secured the 3-1 win.

The decision to award a late penalty for a foul on Diogo Jota after a long VAR review left Palace boss Patrick Vieira fuming.

"The wrong decision by the referee had a massive impact on the game. You should ask the referee to talk to you and explain the decision himself," Vieira told the BBC.

"I think Jota was really smart. Football is all about contact. We have meetings with the referees and they tell us football is about contact, and that contact is part of the game," Vieira added.

"And now they've got it wrong. I'm really frustrated by the decision. I have seen it many times, it is never a penalty."

Klopp was relieved to be headed back to Merseyside with the three points.

"It was a bit Jekyll and Hyde football today. You could see how good we can be. We were incredible in the first 35 minutes," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"We did it the hard way, but we did it," he added.

The visitors started brightly with Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson missing great chances before an unmarked Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool the lead with a thumping header from a corner.

The Reds made it two before the break with an incisive passing move that ended with a superb cross-field ball from Robertson to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which he controlled before firing home.

Palace came out a different side in the second half, tearing into Liverpool as Conor Gallagher flashed an early header across the goal and Odsonne Edouard had a clever backheel smothered on the line by keeper Alisson Becker.

They pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Jeffrey's Schlupp's pass to Jean-Philippe Mateta sliced open the Liverpool defence, and he squared the ball for Edouard to fire into an empty net.

Winger Michael Oliseh almost levelled for the Eagles when he sneaked in behind the Liverpool backline in the 83rd minute before unleashing a left-footed lob, but Alisson scrambled back to swat the ball clear for a corner.

"Alisson has bailed us out a good few times in the past and today he had some moments. We haven't got anyone else we'd want other than him," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Sky Sports.

Palace continued to pour forward looking for an equaliser, but the game was decided when Liverpool were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jota by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita after a lengthy VAR review, and Fabinho fired home the spot-kick.

"I think it was positive, especially the second half. We played well and were more aggressive and we scored," Palace goalscorer Edouard told Sky Sports.

"Yeah I scored but we lose so I can't be happy for this. I think we need to keep working and try to win the next game."

The French forward declined to blame the referee and VAR for the late penalty that derailed the Palace comeback.

"This is the decision of the referee, we can do nothing about this. We have to respect this and that's it," he said. -- Reuters