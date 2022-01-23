Afcon knockout stage offers chance for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to deliver

Africa’s four top players failed to make a mark at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals but the start of the knockout rounds on Sunday offers a chance at least for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to deliver on their home continent.

The knockout stages starts with mouth watering fixtures that see Burkina Faso take on Gabon at the Limbe Stadium and Nigeria against Tunisia at the Rounde de Adjia Stadium in Garua on Sunday.

The Liverpool duo are part of a quartet who have finished in the top three for the past four African Footballer of the Year awards, establishing themselves as the continent’s best and who were the main attractions at the finals in Cameroon.

The other players are Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sent back to London for health reasons, and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, the captain of holders Algeria who crashed out in a dramatic fall from grace.

Senegal’s Mane and Egypt skipper Salah scored in the group stage as their countries advanced, but their own form has been underwhelming, disappointing fans who have come to watch them.