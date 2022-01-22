Chippa’s MDC side ready to take on Amakhosi, says skipper

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United’s DStv Diski Challenge goalkeeper and captain, Cuwen Prince, said the players were looking forward to playing against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm).



But most importantly, Prince said the team wanted to redeem themselves after losing 3-1 to Golden Arrows in their previous league fixture...