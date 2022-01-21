Cape Town City's Mpho Makola gets 2-month ban from football

Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola has been suspended from football for two months for pushing assistant referee Cledwin Baloyi after his team's penalties MTN8 final defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Makola received a six-month suspension, with four of those suspended, from all matters related to football in a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing on Thursday, Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu said.

Makola was seen to have pushed Baloyi after the cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 30.

“Cape Town City FC as the employer, and the club for which Makola played on the day, was fined R200,000, which is fully suspended on condition the same club is not found guilty of a similar misconduct for 24 months,” Majavu said.

“Makola is suspended from participating in any football activities under the auspices of the league or SA Football Association for a period of six months, four months of which are suspended — an effective two-month suspension from February 1 to March 31.”