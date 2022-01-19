Sport minister slams EFF’s march over stadiums as ‘populist theatrics’

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has described the planned picket by the EFF outside his office in Pretoria on Thursday as ill-advised and populist theatrics.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced at the weekend that his party's supporters will march to Mthethwa’s office to demand the immediate reopening of sporting facilities in the country.

Responding in a strongly-worded and long press release on Wednesday morning, Mthethwa said the EFF’s decision to picket at the department of sport is curious and misguided.

“No amount of irrationality, vulgarity or grandstanding will intimidate the minister, his department or government into populist and irresponsible decision-making and actions,” said the statement.

“The country’s Covid-19 response strategy is correctly hailed across the world for seeking a balance between saving both lives and livelihoods. The EFF is ill-advised to assume its theatrics will bear any fruit.

“They are advised to show respect to the basic acumen of South Africans and halt their theatrics.

“The choice to picket at the department of sport, arts and culture and direct attention at the minister on a matter based on the Disaster Management Act is quite curious and misguided.”

Mthethwa said he is surprised by the EFF’s stance because they should know the decision to reopen stadiums to crowds does not lie with his department.

“This is particularly so since the EFF is a political party represented in parliament and legislatures and therefore part of lawmaking. An elementary reading of the Disaster Management Act proves that calling on the minister of sport, arts and culture to open up stadiums is foolhardy and bizarre.