Paterson shines as Warriors crush Rocks

Quick bowler comes away with seven wickets for just 25 runs in dominant victory

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



A dazzling bowling performance from Gbets Warriors debutant Dane Paterson helped to secure a comprehensive 168-run victory over the Gbets Rocks in their CSA 4-Day encounter at St George’s Park on Sunday.



Adding to his two dismissals from the first innings, Paterson took seven wickets for just 25 runs in the second innings to dismiss the visiting side for a meagre 174 runs in 46 overs...