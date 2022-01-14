Farouk Khan: Ntsabeleng signing at FC Dallas an indictment on SA scouting

The emergence of Tsiki Ntsabeleng at Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Dallas highlights the porous scouting network in SA football, according to revered coach Farouk Khan.

Ntsabeleng, who spent time in the development structures of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, signed for Dallas from Oregon State University this week.

Khan had the attacking player at his Brixton, Johannesburg-based Stars of Africa Academy and says it is a shame his talents were not recognised in SA.

It is talent that will see him become the third South African to feature in the MLS this season after Kamohelo Mokotjo at FC Cincinnati and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who signed last week for Minnesota United from Maritzburg United.

Ntsabeleng was loaned by Stars of Africa to Chiefs to feature in their MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve side in 2018, but with offers limited at home he took up the opportunity to play college football in the US.

There he was a sensation, winning multiple personal honours. Khan feels it is poor that a player like Ntsabeleng was not called up more to junior national teams, but says this is symptomatic of a system that does not necessarily scout for the best talent everywhere, rather concentrating on certain teams and areas.

This, ultimately, is hurting the senior national side, he said, as so many quality players slip through the net.

“The problem is that our scouting system does not cover all the talent in the country when they select the junior national teams,” Khan told TimesLIVE.

“He [Ntsabeleng] should have been in the junior national teams for sure. I thought the same at the time for Tokelo Rantie and May Mahlangu. They were also not selected because the scouting system looks in certain directions only.