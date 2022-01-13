Chippa Diski side aim to extend winning league run
Chippa United's DStv Diski Challenge side will be looking to extend their winning run in the league when they face struggling Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday (10am).
The Gqeberha side have now gone four matches unbeaten in league after their 5-2 win against Marumo Gallants at the weekend...
