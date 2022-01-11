Soccer

Fitness our first goal, says Chippa coach

Lentjies looking for more of the same after positive results

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
11 January 2022

Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies, recently given the nod to carry on with his coaching duties at the club after some positive results, plans to build even further in 2022.

The Chilli Boys were back in training on Monday after a two-week break for the festive season...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read