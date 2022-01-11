Fitness our first goal, says Chippa coach

Lentjies looking for more of the same after positive results

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies, recently given the nod to carry on with his coaching duties at the club after some positive results, plans to build even further in 2022.



The Chilli Boys were back in training on Monday after a two-week break for the festive season...