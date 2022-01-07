New Chippa United boss vows to bring stability

Mzinzi wants coaching continuity and club to be less reliant on government funding

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Newly appointed Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi wants the club to be less dependent on funding from the Eastern Cape government and Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, and for it to generate its own revenue in the future.



Since relocating to the Bay in 2014, the club has enjoyed a multimillion-rand sponsorship in the form of a three-year contract from the local and provincial government...