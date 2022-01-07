Kaizer Motaung on Chiefs turning 52: ‘Some said we wouldn’t last one season’

On their 52nd birthday, Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung has hailed the sustained growth and popularity of the sporting institution that is the club he founded on January 7 1970.

Originally a Kaizer XI breakaway from Orlando Pirates in 1969, with players sourced for exhibition matches, the overnight phenomenon that was Chiefs was born when Motaung formalised the new club that would compete in the inaugural National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) at the start of 1970.

Chiefs, despite battling to an unprecedented six seasons without silverware, remain easily the biggest-supported and one of the most financially successful sporting teams in the country. Motaung said the day of his club’s birth is one of his favourite on the calendar.

“This is a day that will be remembered long after we have left. It is a great day, the day this baby was born to bring some excitement to the entire football community,” Motaung wrote on Chiefs’ website.

“To me it is one of the greatest days ever in my sporting life when we started this beautiful organisation called Kaizer Chiefs.