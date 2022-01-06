Lure of Africa Cup of Nations games wins few vaccine sceptics over

Largely empty stadiums could become a feature of this month's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on Sunday, due mainly to Cameroon's paltry Covid-19 vaccination rate.

The host nation last month made full vaccination and a negative coronavirus test compulsory for spectators at Africa's premier soccer tournament.

With scepticism about the vaccines' safety and importance widespread, the country's inoculation levels are extremely low - though the lure of live soccer has convinced some fans to set their misgivings aside.

"I have not yet been vaccinated. To be honest, the vaccine is scary," said Moise Nyomo Ndikwa, a businessman and former professional player in the port city of Douala.

"Some people take the vaccines (and) get headaches... But if it is an obligation, as I love football, I will most certainly take this vaccine to go to the stadium."