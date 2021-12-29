Sundowns pitted against Pitso and Ahly again in Champions League draw

Mamelodi Sundowns have been pitted with 10-time champions Al Ahly in the 2021-22 Caf Champions League group stage.

Downs’ coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela will again pit their wits against predecessor and now coach of Ahly Pitso Mosimane in group A, along with the two tough Sudanese clubs, Al Hilal and Al Merrikh.

First-time competitors in the Champions League AmaZulu were drawn with reigning Confederation Cup champions Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Guinea’s Horoya and ES Sétif of Algeria in group B.

This will be the fourth season running that Downs and Ahly meet in the Champions League after three straight quarterfinal appearances.

In the last two seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21), Downs lost twice against Ahly in the quarters, by a carbon copy 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

The season before that (2018-19), Mosimane’s Downs beat Ahly 5-1 on aggregate, including a stunning 5-0 home thrashing, also in the quarters.