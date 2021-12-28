Rangnick annoyed by passive Man United display

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was unhappy with his team's lacklustre performance in a 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle United.

Newcastle missed a number of good chances and only a majestic performance by goalkeeper David De Gea spared Rangnick his first defeat as Manchester United's boss.

“I didn't like the performance at all,” the German told Sky Sports as he stretched his unbeaten run in all competitions to four games.

“Today we didn't control the game apart from a few moments. It's all about energy, physicality and who wins the second ball. In all those areas we weren't at our best. The good thing is we got a point but the performance needs to be better.”

The visitors looked uncomfortable every time Newcastle came forward and Rangnick, who started his tenure with 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City, defended his decision to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Newcastle.

“Today it was not a question of formation — it was a question of how aggressive we were,” he said. “You have to be ready and able to win those direct duels and this was not often the case.

“If you want to be competitive here you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game. We shouldn't look for excuses — we need to be better and get more physical.”

Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help United salvage the draw.

The result stretched Rangnick's unbeaten start to four games in all competitions but the German will hardly be pleased by a toothless performance with De Gea rescuing the visitors.

Cavani netted an opportunist 71st-minute equaliser after Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home side a seventh-minute lead with a fine individual effort, sidestepping two markers before he fired past De Gea.

The result left United seventh in the standings on 28 points from 17 games, behind sixth-placed West Ham on goal difference. Newcastle stayed 19th on 11 points from 19 matches.

Saint-Maximin, who tormented United's shaky defence all evening, beat De Gea with an off-balance shot as he wove his way into the penalty area.

The visiting goalkeeper kept a lethargic Manchester United afloat with an array of good saves as Newcastle always looked dangerous on the break, with home striker Callum Wilson having a goal ruled out for offside in the 38th minute.

Saint-Maximin spurned a sitter early in the second half with a scuffed shot from five metres and De Gea made two stops in quick succession, keeping out the Frenchman's low drive before he blocked Jacob Murphy's close-range effort.

The home side were punished for their misses as Cavani squeezed a snap shot past keeper Martin Dubravka at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked after a Diogo Dalot cross from the right.

United barely survived a late Newcastle onslaught as Murphy hit the post and De Gea clawed Miguel Almiron's shot on the rebound out of the top corner.

Newcastle have now won only one of their eight games under manager Eddie Howe, though they did end a three-game losing streak.

Howe rued his team's missed chances though he praised Saint-Maximin.

“We are very disappointed as we deserved to win,” he said. “The lads executed the game plan brilliantly. I thought we were very good and didn’t deserve to concede.

“Naturally with someone like (Saint-Maximin) him you want him to have the ball all the time. When he’s on song there’s nobody quite like him. Key to our success is trying to feed him as much as we can.” — Reuters