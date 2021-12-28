Lyon and Paris FC thrown out of French Cup, fined after crowd trouble

Olympique Lyonnais and Paris FC have been thrown out of the French Cup after their game earlier this month was abandoned over crowd trouble, the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

The episode on December 17 in Paris had supporters fighting and some of them coming onto the field to throw flares at each other at halftime when the score was level at 1-1.

It was the latest in a series of incidents that has marred French football this season, leading FFF president Noel Le Graet to say it was 'disastrous' and 'shameful'.

The FFF's disciplinary commission also fined Lyon 52,000 euros ($58,890) while second-tier Paris FC were handed a 10,000 euros fine.

Lyon fans have been barred from attending away matches in domestic competitions for the rest of the season.

Lyon also received a suspended ban from the French Cup for the 2022-23 season with a warning that they will be thrown out again if their fans are guilty of violence which results in the match being stopped.

Lyon were already docked one point in Ligue 1 after their home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned last month after Marseille's Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

As a result of the FFF's decision, Nice directly advanced to the next round. — Reuters