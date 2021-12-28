Caf picks Pitso Mosimane to headline Champions League draw in Cairo

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has chosen Al Ahly and former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane to headline Tuesday’s Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup draw.

Sundowns and AmaZulu are the two SA clubs who both reached the group phase of the 2021-22 Champions League, and who will find out who their opponents are in the draw at Caf's headquarters in Cairo. Orlando Pirates are SA's remaining team in the Confed Cup after Marumo Gallants were eliminated in the second round.

Mosimane is the second-highest winning coach after Portuguese Ahly club legend Manuel Jose (four titles) with three Champions League winners’ medals.

He also became the second-highest winner as coach in the Caf Super Cup — also by three to four with Jose — when Ahly defended that trophy by beating Raja Casablanca on penalties in Qatar last week.

Mosimane is only the second Ahly coach after Jose to defend the Champions League and Super Cup at the Cairo club.

“Pitso Mosimane, the SA coach who has won the Caf ​Champions League trophy three times, will headline Tuesday's 2021-22 Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup Group Stage draw,” Caf said.

“Mosimane, current coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC, will share the stage with Khaled Nassar, Caf head of competitions and the draw conductor.”

Sundowns, the 2016 winners of the Champions League, are in the group of second-seeded teams in Pot 2 with Egypt’s Zamalek, Guinea’s Horoya and Étoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

First-time qualifiers for the competition AmaZulu are in Pot 4 with Sudan’s Al Merrikh, Sagrada Esperança of Angola and Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy.

Mosimane’s back-to-back defending champions Ahly, the record 10-time winners, head Pot 1 along with Tunisia’s Espérance de Tunis and the Moroccan duo of Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca.

Pot 3 consists of Sudan’s Al Hilal, CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Angola’s Petro de Luanda and Algeria’s ES Sétif.

Pirates are in Pot 2 for the Confed Cup.

The draw starts at 1pm SA time and can be watched live on Caf TV on YouTube here.