Chippa interim coach Lentjies believes team now on right track

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies believes his team are now on the right track and ready to continue with positive results when the DStv Premiership season reopens in February.



Lenjties was thrown in the deep end in November when he was given the task to head the Gqeberha side just five days before their crucial league fixture against Baroka after the suspension of head coach Gavin Hunt. ..