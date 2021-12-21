Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah scores a brace for Orlando Pirates

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah broke his duck at Orlando Pirates with two goals in as many minutes in a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory over Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Monday.

Peprah has been the subject of derision after he went more than 11 hours without a goal in the league this season, having joined from King Faisal Babes at the start of the campaign. But within a couple of minutes scored two in the first half after Pirates overcame an early setback. It will be of some relief to the coaching staff and the recruitment team as he had comfortably his best game in a Pirates jersey, holding up the ball well and providing a number of opportunities for others.

The Buccaneers moved up to second in the table as they claimed a second victory in their last six league games, providing a handy boost after their humbling 4-1 loss to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.