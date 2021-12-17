Chippa want to redeem themselves

Chippa United have learnt from their mistakes and will be looking to redeem themselves when they face Maritzburg United in a Dstv Premiership fixture on Sunday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Gqeberha-based side failed to hold on to their 2-0 lead and allowed AmaZulu room to come back and score, cancelling their efforts to return home with the full three points and instead having to settle for one.

The result saw the Chilli Boys remain on 15th position on the log, with 12 points from 15 matches.

A win against The Team of Choice could elevate Chippa out of the danger zone.

Caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies said the AmaZulu game was a learning curve for the team.

However, they had since put the result aside and were now focusing on achieving positive results against Maritzburg.

“Our approach for me is more or less the same,” Lentjies said.

“What we have been doing has been working for us, the players are comfortable doing it.

“Yes, two draws in a row is not what we wanted, but now we are playing Maritzburg, it’s an opportunity to jump in the league to up a place or two.

“That is what we are looking to do, so when it comes to approach, things will be the same.

“It's the first time that we scored two goals away from home which is a big compliment to the guys and we are playing at Harry Gwala Stadium and we will look to do the same.

“With AmaZulu, I have spoken to the guys, we have learnt from that result and how we can improve as a team, so it’s just a sign that God has sent us leading 2-0.

“It’s the first time the team has done that this season.

“The players were not used to how to defend it and how to monitor the game in certain moments and how to manage the game.

“We have learnt a lot from the past draws and are looking forward to getting three points at Harry Gwala Stadium.”

Lentjies said after Tuesday’s result the spirit in the camp was a bit down, however, he remained positive.

“I have been positive. I told them I am not disappointed at all, it’s just a learning factor for all of us but it’s normal.

“These players are human just like us but they will lift themselves up.

“They have strong character these bunch of players and I love working with them.

“I always stay positive and I will always be honest to them and that is how we are going to grow,” he said.