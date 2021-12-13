Lentjies happy with point against Usuthu

Chippa United interim coach Kurt Lentjies welcomed a valuable point with open arms after their DStv Premiership 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys bounced back from two consecutive defeats.

Chippa have had a poor start to their league campaign, having recorded only two wins, and they are languishing at the bottom of the log.

Lehlohonolo Majoro was recalled to the starting line-up by Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy and the former Kaizer Chiefs hitman looked hungry for goals in the opening stages of the encounter.

The man nicknamed “Major” got the goal he had been looking for when Mbongeni Gumede’s long ball eluded Chippa goalkeeper Ismail Watenga and Majoro fired into an empty net to hand AmaZulu a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

However, Usuthu’s lead lasted for only two minutes as the in-form Bienvenu Eva Nga made it three goals in as many league games when he scored with a good finish to make it 1-1, with Thokozani Sekotlong providing the assist.

Majoro continued to look dangerous for the visitors as he forced Uganda international Watenga into a fine save a few minutes before the hour mark and Lentjies decided to make changes.

Sammy Seabi and Mogakolodi Ngele were introduced by the young tactician and Ngele tried to make an immediate impact by setting up Thabiso Lebitso, but the winger fired wide of the target with 20 minutes left.

Both teams launched attacks in the closing stages as they searched for a late winning goal.

Lentjies said the result was a true reflection of the game.

“I think we had a good game,” the 36-year-old retired midfielder said.

“It was a bit of a cagey affair with both teams trying to feel each other out in the first couple of minutes and then we conceded a goal.

“Big up to the boys though that they reacted so well and they came back into the game to equalise.

“And then honestly it was a 50/50 game.

“Even though we were playing at home, we would be happy with the point because I think it’s a true reflection of the game.”

Chippa travel to face the same opponents on Tuesday. They will be looking to snatch all three points this time around.

“Playing them in a couple of days’ time will be like a champions league second leg, but we will see what happens in the first couple of minutes after each team have a feel of each other.

"I am looking forward to the game,” Lentjies said. — Additional reporting by SuperSport.com

HeraldLIVE