Davids explains why Shandu has adapted so quickly at Pirates

Bandile Shandu's ability to understand and apply tactical instructions, plus familiar faces he found there, are among the reasons the ex-Maritzburg United right-back has adapted so quickly in his first season at Orlando Pirates, Bucs co-coach Fadlu Davids has said.

Shandu's impressive start at the Buccaneers, providing an attacking dimension and safe option defensively from right-back, has seen him play in all 15 of Bucs' matches in the opening half of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership (13 starts). He scored an excellent first goal in the black and white with the 14th-minute opener in Pirates' 2-0 win against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

He ghosted unmarked onto a cross from opposite fullback Paseka Mako to force a save from Marlon Heugh with a close volley, then threaded a finish through a needle from a tight angle from the rebound.

Davids is one of the familiar faces who greeted Shandu at the Buccaneers when the versatile fullback or winger signed in July. Davids was the coach who steered a Maritzburg containing stars Shandu, Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu — now all Buccaneers — to the KwaZulu-Natal midlands team's best league finish of fourth in 2017-18, and that season's Nedbank Cup final.

"It's quite difficult for a new player coming into a new club, and a club of Orlando Pirates' stature where the expectation is so huge. It's about adapting," Davids said of how Shandu has so quickly taken ownership of Bucs' right wingback position in 2021-22.

"You have to take the last two matches where he was subbed at half time. It's about explaining to him that it's not really performance-related, it's tactical and what the game required at that moment.

"After those two matches we sat with him to explain the tactical decisions. He's quite smart in understanding that. He completed the 90 minutes and got the goal and man-of-the-match.

"We're pleased with his performance. He's fitted in well. He's fitted into having some familiar players around him, but also being able to fit into our high intensity style. I think that suits him quite well.

"He's quite smart in being able to understand the tactical instructions in terms of how we are. Trying to unlock the defence line, when he has to drop, when he has to make runs in behind.

"We're happy with his progress, but there's still lots of room for improvement. We hope he can stay grounded and reach his full potential because there's still more to come."

Pirates meet Swallows FC next in Tuesday night's original Soweto derby at Dobsonville Stadium.