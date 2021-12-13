Chippa striker Bienvenu hungry for more goals

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



All eyes will be on in-form striker Eva Nga Bienvenu as Chippa United chase three points in their return match against AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership at Kings Park Stadium, in Durban on Tuesday (3.30pm).



The Gqeberha side played to a 1-1 draw against Usuthu on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with Bienvenu scoring the equalising goal...