Chippa must fire — or be fried
Chilli Boys desperate to taste victory over AmaZulu to escape drop zone
Chippa United are anxious to get a positive result in the DStv Premiership when they host AmaZulu FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The Gqeberha-based side have been struggling to find the winning formula in the league this season, having bagged just two victories from the 13 league matches they have played...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.