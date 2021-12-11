Chippa must fire — or be fried

Chilli Boys desperate to taste victory over AmaZulu to escape drop zone

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United are anxious to get a positive result in the DStv Premiership when they host AmaZulu FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).



The Gqeberha-based side have been struggling to find the winning formula in the league this season, having bagged just two victories from the 13 league matches they have played...