Safa postpones congress after delegates test positive for Covid-19

The SA Football Association (Safa) has postponed its congress due to a number of delegates testing positive for Covid-19, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said.

Though delegates had to present vaccine certificates to attend the Congress to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from Saturday, another requirement was Covid-19 testing amid rising infections as SA enters its fourth wave.

“The results coming from our members show many of them have tested positive.

“But the other challenge with this one is that in some places the laboratories are not giving the results fast. So we are avoiding a situation where we have 10 delegates from Cape Town, and five test positive, and then they become our responsibility to quarantine them here [in Johannesburg], and it's Christmas time and all these factors.”

The congress would be rescheduled for after the fourth wave has subsided.

“Early next year, once we know the Covid-19 situation and how it continues, because we could not be reckless and have a convention of many people together when numbers are already showing an increase,” he said.

The Congress, as is standard, had on its agenda, “the constitutional amendments, our report-back on the financial year”, Motlanthe said.

