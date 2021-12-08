Walker red card hurts for last 16, says City's Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Kyle Walker's red card in their 2-1 Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig was “unnecessary” and that the England international needed to learn from his mistake.

Walker was sent off in the 82nd minute for kicking goalscorer Andre Silva and will be suspended when City return to European action for the knockout rounds in February.

“Kyle Walker is an important player for us and it is unnecessary to lose him like this,” Guardiola said. “I hope he learns from this. The red card hurts us, especially for the round of 16.

“It's a red card, definitely. I'm not coming here to say what happened in the dressing room.”

Despite the defeat, Guardiola commended his side for securing top spot in their group.

“The second half was much, much better. We were more aggressive, we played to win the game but, unfortunately, we made one or two mistakes and they punished us,” the Spaniard said.

“But in general we made an incredibly good group stage. We qualified with one game left from a tough group, so I am more than satisfied with the performance in every single game.”

Guardiola also said Phil Foden was taken off at halftime as a “precaution” due to an ankle issue early in the match and Nathan Ake had a back issue.

Leipzig struck in each half to book a spot in the Europa League and snapping the English club's 14-game unbeaten run against German teams in the competition.

With interim coach Achim Beierlorzer on the bench after the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Sunday, Leipzig secured third spot in Group A on the final match day ahead of Club Brugge, who lost 4-1 at second-placed Paris St Germain.

Leipzig finished with seven points, three ahead of bottom side Brugge. City came top with 12 points, a point ahead of PSG.

City, with seven changes to the team that beat Watford in the Premier League at the weekend, defended high but Dominik Szoboszlai managed to break clear and latch onto a Konrad Laimer ball to round goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 24th minute.

The hosts, playing without any fans because of Covid-19 restrictions, came close to a second but first Emil Forsberg's shot was blocked by Steffen and a little later the City keeper made a reflex save to deny Andre Silva from point blank range.

His Leipzig counterpart Peter Gulacsi responded with a superb save of his own in the 40th, getting his fingers to a Foden shot to direct it onto the post.

City looked livelier after the break but Leipzig scored against the run of play with Silva's well-placed shot in the 71st after City clumsily lost possession in their own half.

The visitors did respond six minutes later with Riyad Mahrez's diving header for his fifth goal in six Champions League games but their comeback was short-lived with Kyle Walker being shown a red card for kicking Silva from behind.

Premier League leaders City host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. — Reuters