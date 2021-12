Klopp proud of Liverpool's clean sweep in Champions League group

Liverpool became the first English club to win all six Champions League group stage games after beating AC Milan 2-1 on Tuesday, an achievement that left manager Jurgen Klopp “filled with pride”.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi cancelled out Fikayo Tomori's first-half opener and ensured Liverpool qualified for the knockout stages with a maximum 18 points.

“Honestly I don't feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen. But tonight fills me with a lot of pride,” Klopp said.

“It's not a prize (winning all six) and you win something. I'd have taken each points tally to go to the next round but 18 is the best so we take that as well.”

Klopp made eight changes to the starting line-up and the German said he saw “so many good football things” against Milan.

“With that many changes ... the boys have to then be confident enough to show how good they are,” he added.

Milan needed to win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16 and went in front through England defender Tomori in the first half, to the delight of the home support.

But Salah soon equalised with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Origi, who came on to score a stoppage-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, headed home Liverpool’s second after the break.

Milan came last with four points in their first Champions League campaign since 2013-14, while Atletico Madrid beat Porto 3-1 in the other game to reach the knockout stage by taking second spot with seven points, two ahead of the Portuguese side.

“We wanted to give a joy to our fans but we didn’t manage it,” disappointed Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

“We have learnt a lot in these six matches.”

Liverpool, second in the Premier League, host Aston Villa on Saturday. — Reuters