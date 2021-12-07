Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in FA Cup third round

Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United after Monday night's draw.

Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season's runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur host League One Morecambe.

Third-tier Swindon Town landed the possibility of a giant-killing when they were drawn at home to Manchester City The third round, to be played from January 7-10, includes teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship.

Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for Covid-19 enforced reasons last term, meaning Shrewsbury Town can dream of bringing Liverpool back to Montgomery Waters Meadow if they can force a draw at Anfield.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, host Championship (second-tier) side Reading.

FA Cup third round draw: Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon Yeovil Town v Bournemouth Stoke City v Leyton Orient Swansea City v Southampton Chelsea v Chesterfield Town Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Cardiff City v Preston North End Coventry City v Derby County Burnley v Huddersfield Town West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion Kidderminster Harriers v Reading Leicester City v Watford Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough Hartlepool United v Blackpool Hull City v Everton Bristol City v Fulham Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe Millwall v Crystal Palace Port Vale v Brentford Swindon Town v Manchester City Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers Luton Town v Harrogate Town Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle Manchester United v Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United Newcastle United v Cambridge United Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers West Ham United v Leeds United Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United Charlton Athletic v Norwich City Nottingham Forest v Arsenal. — Reuters