Marumo Gallants' fairytale run in Caf Confederation Cup comes to an end

Marumo Gallants' fairytale run in the Caf Confederation Cup finally came to an end when the Limpopo side were held to a 0-0 draw by Congolese club TP Mazembe in a second leg play-off match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gallants had punched well above their weight to get this far in the continental competition but in end, they could not find the goals they needed to get past the pedigreed Mazembe and reach the group stages.

Mazembe won the first leg 1-0 in Lubumbashi a week ago and the Limpopo club needed to find the back of the net to have any chance of continuing the fairytale on aggregate.

Interim coach Raymond Mdaka said they were disappointed with their showing as they felt they had enough to overturn the deficit and send Mazembe crashing out of the tournament.

"We are really disappointed because it was not a very difficult game," he said.

"We let it slip in the first half. We did not put a lot of pressure on them. They defended deep, they stayed there and then we played in the middle of the park without going forward. In the second half they came and we tried to push forward, but it was a bit too late for us and we could not get the result.

"0-0 does not favour us and we lost the game on that basis."

In a DStv Premiership match played on Sunday, Sekhukhune United scored a late winner to beat SuperSport United 1-0 at Lucas Moripe stadium.

The lone strike from Tshediso Patjie saw Sekhukhune rise up to second place on the standings after the two sides both finished with 10 men.