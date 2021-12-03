Comitis: Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City will be played as scheduled

Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis, also a Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee (exco) member, has said that the DStv Premiership game between his club and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday will continue as scheduled.

Comitis said the request Chiefs sent asking for their four matches in December, including against City at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm), to be postponed due to an outbreak of 31 Covid-19 cases among employees, players and technical staff at Naturena was discussed at the PSL's exco meeting on Friday. The meeting was planned ahead of the letter Amakhosi sent to the PSL.

Comitis, though, said his understanding was the PSL had already sent a letter back to Chiefs declining their request for postponements of the games before the exco meeting.

“I think it's quite straightforward. The game has not been postponed officially by the league, and we (City) will be at the game,” Comitis said.

Asked if that was a resolution of the exco meeting, Comitis said: “It was discussed at the exco. And the circumstances were debated and unfortunately those are confidential.

“But there was no acceding to Kaizer Chiefs that the game has been postponed, or the league having taken that decision.

“So at this stage the only thing I can say is that as Cape Town City FC we have not been notified by the league that the game has been postponed. So we, under the rules of the game, have to be at the venue to play. And we will be at the game, which we anticipate will happen at 6pm.”

City’s travelling squad were flying out of Cape Town for Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Comitis added: “The league responded to the request of Kaizer Chiefs in writing, saying that under the circumstances they cannot postpone the game. And we [City] have not received any notification from the league that there is no game.

“The league responded to Chiefs before the (exco) meeting that they could not approve their request.

“The exco met and there were a whole lot of circumstances that the exco discussed that are confidential. But at the end of the day Cape Town City has not received any correspondence from the league notifying us that the game is off.

“So we as a rule-abiding club will be at the game tomorrow.”