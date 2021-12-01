Aspen teams up with New Brighton football association

Premium By AMIR CHETTY -

The New Brighton Football Association’s (Nebfa) bid to nurture the next crop of talented coaches and players received a shot in the arm with the announcement of its partnership with pharmaceutical giant Aspen on Wednesday.



The three-year deal, which is aimed at community building, will see the Bay football association receive much-needed funds geared towards its Ima-Nathi Football Development programme, a Safa-backed coaching initiative aimed at unearthing the hidden gems from an administrative and playing perspective...