Sekhukhune coach Makhubedu laments penalty decision

Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu was as diplomatic as he could be saying, “It was not a penalty but I will take it”, after his team's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

Makhubedu said “referees are human” after his team's attempt at a second-half fightback at 1-0 down from the break was largely derailed when Peter Shalulile's shot was fired into the chest of United right-back Nyiko Mobbie, but referee Christopher Kistoor awarded a penalty for handball.

Themba Zwane slotted the 60th-minute spot-kick. “Ja, I'm not sure about that. Where I was sitting my viewpoint was congested,” the genial Makhubedu said, asked in the post-match press conference about the penalty decision. “But I've after watching the replay [chuckles] — let me just say the referees are also human and maybe the positioning of the ref was not right.

“But it was not a penalty so, we got that in another game too where we lost 2-1 against another team — I won't mention names. But I will take it. Maybe the ref will try and improve on his next performance if he goes and evaluates his performance from [Saturday]. It was not a penalty, but I will take it.”

Makhubedu admitted Sekhukhune had learnt lessons from their approach to the game where a low defensive block in the opening half allowed Downs to play in their half, as the Brazilians took a lead through Nea Maema's 21st-minute strike. United's medium press in the second half saw them put more pressure on Sundowns, especially in the closing stages. Downs had goalkeeper Denis Onyango red-carded for his last-man foul on substitute striker Tshediso Patjie in the 86th.