City Lads to fly East Cape flag in national playoffs
New Brighton women’s team to compete against other provincial winners for promotion to Super League next season
After being crowned the Eastern Cape Sasol Women’s League Champions, New Brighton side City Lads Ladies have set their sights on winning the national playoffs at the Princess Magogo and King Zwelithini stadiums in Durban from December 6-12.
Besides the attractive R200,000 that is up for grabs, the biggest prize is gaining promotion to participate in the Hollywoodbets Super League next season...
