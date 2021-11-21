Lentjies gets Chippa back on track
Interim coach sees team rack up only second win of season
Chippa United interim coach Kurt Lentjies will have had a skip in his step when he left the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday as his side kicked off his coaching journey with a 1-0 victory over Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership fixture.
The 36-year-old took over the reins at the Chilli Boys after head coach Gavin Hunt was suspended on Monday last week...
