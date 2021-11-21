Lentjies gets Chippa back on track

Interim coach sees team rack up only second win of season

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United interim coach Kurt Lentjies will have had a skip in his step when he left the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday as his side kicked off his coaching journey with a 1-0 victory over Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership fixture.



The 36-year-old took over the reins at the Chilli Boys after head coach Gavin Hunt was suspended on Monday last week...