Chippa’s Diski Challenge side look to break on high note

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



The high-flying Chippa United reserves will be chasing a third consecutive win in the DStv Diski Challenge when they play Sekhukhune United at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday (10am).



Saturday’s fixture will be the Chilli Boys’ last match for 2021 before the league breaks for the festive season and what better way to end the year than beating Sekhukhune...