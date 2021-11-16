Tinkler’s advice to De Reuck after Bafana penalty nightmare

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has said his ex-player Rushine de Reuck needs to “be strong” to bounce back from being at the wrong end of an appalling penalty call for Bafana Bafana in their heartbreaking World Cup defeat against Ghana.

Tinkler is credited by De Reuck with an improvement in the defender’s game at Maritzburg United when the Bafana legend coached there from January 2019 to November 2020 before the centreback signed for Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2021.

Tinkler said he completely understood why tearful De Reuck was inconsolable at the final whistle in Cape Coast on Sunday night, even though it was Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye who was at fault with a horrendous penalty call.

De Reuck appeared at most to minimally make contact with Daniel Amartey, who clearly dived, resulting in Andre Ayew’s 33rd-minute spot-kick strike. The 1-0 win saw the Black Stars (13 points, +4 goal difference) progress to the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying, and Bafana (also 13 and +4) exit by the narrowest of margins, on goals scored in Group G (seven to six).

“When I arrived at Maritzburg I was so surprised to see the talent they had in Rushine de Reuck, and I questioned how it was possible that no-one in Cape Town had spotted him,” Tinkler, a 1996 Nations Cup-winner with Bafana, told TimesLIVE.

“I then found out he was in Portugal for Paços de Ferreira, a team in their Primeira Liga. And I said to myself, ‘Well if that team saw the talent in him then obviously that is a fact — he’s extremely talented’.

“The other thing I saw in Rushine was his bravery. I saw him in one of our games on the floor putting his head in front of a guy’s boot to clear the ball. He is competitive by nature, and doesn’t want to concede goals.

“So the fact that he felt the way he did does not surprise me because he’s extremely passionate about his game and he wants to achieve. He wants to get back to Portugal. In my conversations with him that has been his dream to be able to get back to Europe.