‘SA has a team again’: Bafana coach Broos finds silver lining amid gloom

The SA Football Association (Safa) have said they will ask the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and global body Fifa to investigate the officiating of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his assistants.

Daniel Amartey clearly dived when there was at best minimal contact from Rushine de Reuck for the penalty Ndiaye awarded. Broos complained of the decisions throughout the match that allowed Ghana to make physical challenges, but not SA.

Broos, though, also called attention to SA's hugely promising group qualifying campaign — winning four times, drawing once and losing once with a young team as the coach bravely omitted frontline stars building towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

“It's for sure I'm disappointed because we were very close,” he said.

“If you see the decision came down to one goal then that's the second disappointment we have.

“We did very good work in the last three months. When you asked before the qualifiers what SA would do, nobody would say we would be top of the group before the last game.

“So from that side, we did a very good job and there is a team again in SA.

“Again, I'm really not happy with the referee and the way he allowed Ghana to play in an aggressive way. I have nothing against that [refs allowing physical play], but it has to be for both sides, and that was not the case.”