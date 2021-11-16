Chippa youngsters see off Sundowns

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United’s youngsters secured their second consecutive win in the DStv Diski Challenge when they beat Mamelodi Sundown 2-1 at the Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan at the weekend.



The win follows a 2-0 success against SuperSport United in a return match which saw the Gqeberha side lose 3-0 in the first leg...