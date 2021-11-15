Safa want match-fixing suspicions in Bafana game investigated

The SA Football Association (Safa) suspects Bafana Bafana's defeat to Ghana in a crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday night may have been fixed, and the sports body wants football governing body Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to investigate the conduct of the match officials.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his colleagues Samba Elhadji Malick (assistant I), Camara Djibril (assistant II) and Gueye Daouda (fourth referee) delivered one of the most shocking performances by a team of match officials ever seen in an international match to ensure Ghana beat Bafana 1-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium through a dubious penalty on Sunday.

Besides the harsh penalty, the Senegalese officials made several other questionable calls that have prompted Safa to suspect there may have been match fixing involved.

Incensed Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told TimesLIVE they would not take the outcome of the match lying down and action must be taken against the match officials.

"We suspect the game was fixed and our position is that it must be investigated. The conduct of the match officials left much to be desired and we want both Caf and Fifa to investigate. We salute the boys and the technical team for the good work they have done," Motlanthe said.

Safa informed the match commissioner on the day, Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria, of their intention to escalate their suspicions about Ndiaye and his colleagues to Fifa and Caf.