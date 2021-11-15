JUST IN | Chippa United names Lentjies as caretaker coach

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United have named veteran player Kurt Lentjies as the team’s caretaker coach and Siya Gwambi as his assistant, the club said in a statement on Monday.



The 36-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United midfielder, who joined the Gqeberha club in 2017, takes over from suspended head coach Gavin Hunt...