JUST IN | Chippa United names Lentjies as caretaker coach
Chippa United have named veteran player Kurt Lentjies as the team’s caretaker coach and Siya Gwambi as his assistant, the club said in a statement on Monday.
The 36-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United midfielder, who joined the Gqeberha club in 2017, takes over from suspended head coach Gavin Hunt...
