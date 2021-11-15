Bafana camp trying to figure how World Cup journey came to abrupt end

Rushine de Reuck was inconsolable as he walked off the pitch at Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Sunday night, and he clearly blamed himself for the penalty decision that led to the end of Bafana Bafana's qualifying journey for the 2022 World Cup.

The 25-year-old De Reuck's emotional state was understandable as Ghana had just beaten Bafana 1-0 through a dubious penalty awarded by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his colleagues, who delivered one of the most shocking performances by a team of match officials seen in an international match.

The officials decided that De Reuck fouled Ghanaian Daniel Amartey inside the area when there was barely contact between the two players.

It is a decision that is being furiously debated across the continent, and one which will form the basis of a complaint that the SA Football Association (Safa) is taking to world governing body Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).