Struggling Marumo Gallants appoint Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela as coach

Bottom of the log DStv Premiership team Marumo Gallants have roped in experienced Dan “Dance” Malesela as their head coach to revive their fortunes.

Gallants, who are the only team in the Premiership yet to taste victory this season, have only four points to show after nine matches and they urgently need to get their campaign on track.

The former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach takes over from Sébastien Migné who was fired last month after a disagreement with club’s technical director Harris Choeu.

“After careful deliberation by the management team, Marumo Gallants have announced a new addition to the technical team. Dan Malesela has been appointed as the new head coach,” read a statement from the club.

“The seasoned professional is a former Orlando Pirates player and had a stint as manager for Chippa United and TS Galaxy. In 2018, Malesela was appointed manager of SA second division club TS Galaxy and he helped them win the Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most successful teams in SA.

“The Buccaneers legend is renowned for his teams playing attractive football. Malesela is excited about being part of The Gallants and taking the team to greater heights on the field.”

Besides the tough mission of lifting the club from the bottom place, Malesela’s other tough job will be ensuring that Gallants progress to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gallants, who stunned fancied DR Congo side AS Vita Club in the second preliminary round, have been drawn with Congolese giants TP Mazembe in the next round of the Confederation Cup.