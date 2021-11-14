Kylian Mbappe bags four as France thump Kazakhstan 8-0 to qualify

Holders France ran riot to reach the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals with a match to spare after four goals from Kylian Mbappe helped them to an 8-0 home demolition of Kazakhstan in their Group D qualifier on Saturday.

The result left France top of the group on 15 points from seven games, four ahead of second-placed Finland who they visit in their final match on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema added two goals while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann netted one each to cap an impressive performance at the Parc des Princes and seal France's berth in next year's 32-nation tournament in Qatar.

Coach Didier Deschamps heaped praise on an effervescent performance and singled out France's front line, who ripped the visitors apart with crisp one-touch passing.