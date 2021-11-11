Chippa’s youngsters target top eight finish
Chilli Boys reserves gunning for place in Shield Cup
Chippa United’s high-flying MultiChoice Diski Challenge side are well on their way to achieving their target this season of finishing in the top eight.
A finish in the top bracket would result in the Gqeberha side’s reserve team being able to compete in the Shield Cup for the first time...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.