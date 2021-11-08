Soccer

WATCH | Barcelona unveil Xavi as new manager in front of thousands at Camp Nou

By Reuters - 08 November 2021
Xavi Hernandez has signed a contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2024.
Xavi Hernandez has signed a contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2024.
Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona presented Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach in front of thousands of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The 41-year-old Barca great signed his contract, which runs until 2024, on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta.

"It's a historical day for Barcelona. Welcome, Xavi," an emotional Laporta told the supporters during the ceremony where the ex-midfielder was accompanied by his family.

"Thank you all. I don't want to get emotional but I am, I feel goosebumps," Xavi told the fans.

"This is the biggest club in the world and I'm going to work hard to reach your expectations.

"Barcelona can't accept a draw or a defeat. We have to win all the games."

Xavi joined after Barca paid his release clause with Qatari club Al-Sadd.

He will replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

"I come prepared. My DNA didn't change.

"We need to take charge, have the ball, create opportunities, be intense. We have a mission to rescue many things that were lost," Xavi said.

Struggling Barca are ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. 

subscribe

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

Most Read