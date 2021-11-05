Sundowns will ‘seek legal advice’ on Peter Khoabane’s bribery allegation

Mamelodi Sundowns have come out to “reject” the match-fixing allegation and claim of a bribe made to former Vaal Professionals player Peter Khoabane, and said they will take legal advice on the matter.

Downs moved swiftly to counter the claim made in an internet video interview by Khoabane, putting out a statement on Friday where the club pointed out that the allegation predates the current ownership of the Brazilians by Patrice Motsepe.

Mining magnate Motsepe, currently serving a five-year term as Confederation of African Football (Caf) president, bought Sundowns in 2003.

Sundowns’ statement read: “The board and management of Mamelodi Sundowns strongly reject the 1999 match-fixing allegations made by Mr Peter Khoabane.

“The 1999 match fixing allegations are alleged to have taken place approximately four years before Dr Patrice Motsepe bought the club.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has always adhered to the [global ruling body] Fifa, Caf [Confederation of African Football], Safa [SA Football Association] and PSL [Premier Soccer League] rules and regulations. The club has always been committed to governance and ethics and football global best practice.

“We view the allegation in a very serious light and we are investigating the matter and will also seek legal advice.”

Former Sundowns owner Natasha Tshichlas has also denied Khoabane’s allegation.

Khoabane made the allegation in a YouTube interview with a channel called TK Solutions TV. A shorter clip has also been circulated on Twitter.

“We were told, ‘Guys, there is something for you if you lose’. We were left with two matches but we were relegated already and [then] here is R20,000,” Khoabane says in the video.