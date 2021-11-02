Injuries taking a heavy toll on Everton, says Benitez

Everton's promising start to the Premier League season has been derailed by injuries to key players, manager Rafa Benitez said after Monday's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton were without Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Molineux as Wolves handed them a third consecutive league defeat.

After three wins and a draw from their opening four games, Everton have won just once in their last six, slipping from fourth spot to 10th after 10 matches.

"We were very good in the beginning (of the season)," Benitez told reporters. "We saw a lot of good and positive things.

"We are trying to make sure we are strong enough ... but still we are maybe missing the players that can make the difference.

"At least we saw the character in the second half to react after a bad first half. We have to see what we did in the second half for 90 minutes."

Wolves manager Bruno Lage hailed striker Raul Jimenez's performance after the Mexico international scored his 50th goal for the club.

Jimenez scored to make it 2-0 at Molineux after Max Kilman's opener, as Wolves moved up to seventh with their fourth win in five games.

The 30-year-old striker suffered a serious head injury in November last year that ended his season but has returned to action for this campaign and has two goals and two assists in 10 games.

"What Raul does for us, he runs 90 minutes, he's the first guy to press," Lage told reporters. "This is the most important thing he does for us, the way he runs for the press and the way he comes to link the play between the lines is important for us.

"It's a good example of his personality. He ran and he believed the ball would go to him and he scored. That's why he's a good example of what a striker can be."

Skipper Connor Coady said: "We don't want to look at the table too much.

"We keep moving forward, we want to keep winning games. I thought first half we were outstanding. We wanted to keep that going.

"We knew it would change after half time. We conceded and had to defend but we did it," he added.

Wolves play at Crystal Palace on Saturday while Everton host ninth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. - Reuters