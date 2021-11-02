City look to bounce back against Chippa

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says his side will be looking to bounce back from their MTN8 misfortunes when they take on struggling Chippa United in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (5pm).



The Citizens lost 3-2 on penalties to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of extra-time at the weekend...